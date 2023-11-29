The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 12 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024?

Vulture Watch

Has the The Great Christmas Light Fight TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Great Christmas Light Fight, season 12.



What’s This TV Show About?

A holiday competition series airing on the ABC television network, A holiday competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people who have an abundance of holiday cheer. Throughout the six episodes (filmed in 2021), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays as viewers will once again see four families face off in each episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.76 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great Christmas Light Fight stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 30, 2023, The Great Christmas Light Fight has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

