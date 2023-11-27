The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 11 Ratings

Once again, we don’t have to wonder if The Great Christmas Light Fight will be cancelled since the show’s already been renewed for a 12th season which will debut in late 2024. How long will this ABC holiday tradition continue? Stay tuned.

A holiday competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people who have an abundance of holiday cheer. Throughout the six episodes (filmed in 2021), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays as viewers will once again see four families face off in each episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 10 of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.65 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



