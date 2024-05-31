MasterChef: Season 14 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder MasterChef will be cancelled right now. FOX has already renewed the series for a 15th season. Could that be the end of MasterChef, or will it continue for many years to come? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 14 has a new theme, aka Generations, and will see the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, battle it out. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. In the end, only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 13 of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers.

