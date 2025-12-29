The Greatest Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Ratings

In the past, when ABC announced a premiere date for a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, the network would reveal that filming was underway for the following year’s season. That didn’t happen this time around. Could that be a sign that ABC is abandoning the show after so many years? Will The Great Christmas Light Fight be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

A holiday competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess everyday people’s creativity and decorating skills with an abundance of holiday cheer. Throughout the six episodes (filmed in late 2024), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a new level. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays. Viewers will again see four families face off in each episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

12/29 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 12 of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.27 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of December 30, 2025, The Great Christmas Light Fight†has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Great Christmas Light Fight TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 14th season?