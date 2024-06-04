Name That Tune: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Name That Tune will be cancelled anytime soon. The FOX series has already been renewed for a fifth season. How long will Name That Tune continue after that? Stay tuned.

A music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski, with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Name That Tune on FOX averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.30 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



What do you think? Do you like the Name That Tune TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a fifth season?