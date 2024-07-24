61st Street: Season Two Ratings

The first season of 61st Street aired on AMC before the network dropped it. A second season had already been ordered, and The CW picked up the rights to air it. It seems unlikely there will be a third season, but nothing has been announced. Will 61st Street be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A legal thriller series, the 61st Street TV show stars Mark O’Brien, Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Bentley Green, and Jerod Haynes. The story is set in the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system. After Officer Logan (O’Brien) kills an innocent man, attorney Franklin Roberts (Vance) agrees to represent him in hopes of putting Logan’s corrupt department on trial. But this alliance threatens to turn Franklin’s community and family against him.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/24 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of 61st Street on AMC averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 214,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



