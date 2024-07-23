61st Street: Season Two Viewer Votes

Franklin Roberts has another major case in the second season of the 61st Street TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 61st Street is cancelled or renewed for season three (in this case, it seems likely season two is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of 61st Street here.

A The CW legal thriller series, the 61st Street TV show stars Mark O’Brien, Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Bentley Green, and Jerod Haynes. The story is set in the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system. After Officer Logan (O’Brien) kills an innocent man, attorney Franklin Roberts (Vance) agrees to represent him in hopes of putting Logan’s corrupt department on trial. But this alliance threatens to turn Franklin’s community and family against him.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the 61st Street TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that 61st Street should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW?