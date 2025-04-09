Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: The Hunting Party, Extracted, American Idol, All American, NCAA Championship

Published:

The Hunting Party TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

Monday, April 7, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: American Idol, All American, Extracted, The Voice, and The Hunting Party.  Special: Paradise and TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview.  Sports: Championship Central and 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship: Teams TBA. Reruns: The Voice, All American, and Trivial Pursuit.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x