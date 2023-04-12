The Wall: Season Five Ratings

It’s been well over a year since the fourth season of The Wall concluded on NBC. Has the show’s audience forgotten about it by now? Is The Wall past its expiration date when it comes to the ratings? Will the series be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A game show, The Wall TV series is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The competition series follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team correctly answers a trivia question, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-story high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. Players need answers and lucky bounces to win a big cash prize in this game.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of The Wall on NBC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



