Extracted: Season Two Ratings

A survivalist competition series, the Extracted TV series features 12 untrained players attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, some miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters and watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. As tensions mount and strategic alliances are forged in HQ, the opposing families negotiate and compete to send essential lifelines and resources to their competitors in the wild to help them endure the harsh conditions. Each amateur survivalist’s family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous “Extract” button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition and the chance to win the $250,000 prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Extracted on FOX averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.48 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of February 1, 2026, Extracted has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

