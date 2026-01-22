Matlock: Season Three Renewal; Kathy Bates Series Returning for 2026-27

Matty isn’t done yet. CBS has renewed Matlock for a second year which will air as part of the 2026-27 TV season. The show’s second season of 16 episodes is still airing.

A reimagining of the 1980s and 90s legal drama of the same name, this Matlock TV series stars Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, and Leah Lewis. David Del Rio, Justina Machado, Sam Anderson, and Aaron Harris recur. Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Bates) is a brilliant septuagenarian who succeeded in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm now that she’s widowed. She uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker thirsty for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates: charismatic Billy (Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Lewis). Matty good-naturedly takes ribbing for having the same last name as the classic TV lawyer. In reality, her real name is Madeline Kingston and she is wealthy and a happily married grandmother. She’s grieving the loss of her daughter who died from an opioid overdose and is seeking retribution.

Airing primarily on Thursday nights, the second season of Matlock averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.85 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM, and some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you been keeping up with the Matlock TV series on CBS? Are you glad this show will return for a second season?

