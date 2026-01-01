The Gray House: Prime Video Unveils First-Look Photos from Series Starring Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Vereen

The Gray House is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the period drama set during the American Civil War. The eight-episode series will arrive in February.

Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, Sam Trammell, with Keith David and Ben Vereen star in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

The Gray House reveals the extraordinary true story of the unsung women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union. At its center are a Virginia socialite, her indomitable mother, a formerly enslaved ally, and Richmond’s most infamous courtesan – four women operating at the heart of Confederate power. Together, they evolve their Underground Railroad operation into a daring and highly effective espionage network, risking their lives and freedom to help preserve the nation’s future and safeguard American Democracy. The eight-episode limited series features a standout ensemble cast led by Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen, with original music from Lainey Wilson, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Killer Mike, Yolanda Adams, Jon Bon Jovi, and more. It is written by Emmy-nominated writer Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty, and John Sayles, with all eight episodes helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Roland Joffé. The Gray House also stars Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, and Sam Trammell, with Keith David. The Republic Pictures limited series is from Territory Pictures, Revelations Entertainment and Big Dreams Entertainment, and is executive produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Rod Lake, Howard Kaplan and Leslie Greif. Prime Video will debut all eight episodes of The Gray House on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

More photos for the series are below.

