Love During Lockup: Season Six; WE tv Previews New Episodes of Relationship Series

Love During Lockup returns later this month with brand new episodes and six couples looking for love. WE tv released a new trailer teasing what’s next in the relationship series.

WE tv also revealed the following about what is ahead:

“We TV is excited to share an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated new season of Love During Lockup, premiering Friday, January 16, at 9 pm ET/PT on We TV and streaming on All Reality and AMC+.

In the first 13 minutes, Love During Lockup introduces six new couples trying to make their relationships last through a prison sentence. From love at first message to hidden relationships to secret spending, the new season promises everything fans love about the franchise and more.

MEET THE COUPLES:

Emily & Justin (Elks County, PA)

Single mother Emily works as a professional courtesan in Nevada, balancing motherhood, sex work, and a relationship with her incarcerated boyfriend, Justin. Her line of work is a constant source of tension and when Justin discovers his parole has been denied, they suffer even more heartache. Emily is pulled deeper into Justin’s world, meeting with his grandmother and two of his exes, determined to come between them. With secrets and jealousy piling up while Justin spirals to accept his new fate inside, will Emily and Justin ever find their chance to be together?

Kayleigh & Michael (Phoenix, AZ)

Former high school sweethearts, three-time divorcée Kayleigh and inmate Michael reconnected years later and decided to make things official with a marriage. Michael, who is committed to managing their money, doesn’t know that Kayleigh has maxed out multiple credit cards in both their names, overspending on Michael and not paying off debt. With feuding moms, concerned kids, and a long-awaited homecoming on the horizon, can their families put aside their differences and support the couple before Michael’s release?

Ayesha & Mikhael (Atlanta, GA)

While searching for love online, Ayesha never expected to fall for big, burly, farmer Mikhael. But because he told her his release was just around the corner, Ayesha went all in. Having never met in person, Ayesha and her best friend go on a road trip that slowly uncovers the truth about Mikhael’s family, his land, and his sentence. Will her determination pay off and win her man a chance at freedom, or will their relationship crumble under the weight?

Monique & Titus (Cleveland, OH)

Since her split from Derek, Monique has undergone a major transformation – she lost 100 pounds, relocated to Ohio, and found a new love interest, Titus, whom she’s never met in person and who is currently incarcerated. The move hasn’t been easy, as Titus wants to keep tabs on Monique. After Titus admits he’s not certain of their future together, will Monique finally agree to meet Titus in person and put their issues behind them?

Rich & Felicia (Houston, TX)

Rich believes he’s found the woman of his dreams. For years, he had recurring dreams about a beautiful woman he loved, who happened to be incarcerated. Determined to find her, Rich searched online and stumbled across Felicia, who looked exactly like the woman from his visions. In prison since 17, Felicia hasn’t known adulthood on the outside and hasn’t been in a relationship since she was a teenager, while Rich has been married. With her release quickly approaching, will Rich and Felicia’s connection overcome their differences once they’re together on the outside?

Goddess, Damond & Bonita (Baltimore, MD)

Damond is a self-proclaimed player, even during his prison sentence. While incarcerated, he reconnected with his former hairstylist, Goddess, and they decided to leap into a new relationship. What Goddess doesn’t know is that Damond is still engaged to his baby’s mother, Bonita, who has been faithfully waiting for his release. He’s juggling both women because he can’t choose between them and wants them ALL to be together. With the help of his mother, he’s even staging two separate releases to keep up the ruse. However, Bonita has secrets of her own: she sold over $100,000 of Damond’s belongings. Will Damond be able to keep relationships with both women? Will he even be able to keep one?”