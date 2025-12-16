Boots: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Last Series from Norman Lear

Boots will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has canceled the series, which premiered in October. The series, which is Norman Lear’s last, is based on the book The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White.

Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, and Blake Burt star in the series set during the 1990s, where being gay in the military is still illegal. Andy Parker created the series, which followed a closeted gay teen as he entered the Marines with his best friend.

Deadline revealed the following about the series’ cancellation:

“From what I hear, this was not a straightforward cancellation. The well reviewed Boots (90% on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and viewers) delivered respectable ratings and made noise in popular culture. The show had internal support, and Netflix held conversations with Boots studio Sony Pictures Television while analyzing long-tail viewership data. To help the series’ chances, Sony TV in August extended the options on several key cast members, including Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, Kieron Moore, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien, Blake Burt and Rico Paris. Because of Netflix’s strict exclusivity terms, it is virtually impossible for an outside studio to shop a series after it has been canceled by the streamer.”

