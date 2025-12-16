CIA: CBS Releases Sneak Peek for FBI Spin-off Series

CIA arrives on CBS in February, and the network is giving viewers a look at the new FBI spin-off series from Dick Wolf. A sneak peek for the new series has now been released.

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss star in the series, which pairs an odd couple of agents – one from the CIA and one from the FBI together.

CBS shared the following about the series:

“When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA case officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez also star. From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf, CIA premieres Monday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).”

The sneak peek for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Dick Wolf series when it arrives in February?