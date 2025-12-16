Menu

Ponies: Peacock Unveils Trailer, Photos & Poster for Cold War Spy Drama

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo by: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK)

Ponies is coming to Peacock next month, and the streaming service is giving viewers a closer look at the spy drama. A new trailer, more photos, and a poster have now been released for the eight-episode spy drama.

Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, and Vic Michaelis star in the series set during the Cold War.

Peacock shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Moscow, 1977. Two “PONIES” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.”

The series arrives on January 15th. Check out the trailer and more below.

(Photo by: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK)

(Photo by: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK)

(Photo by: Peacock)

(Photo by: Peacock)

(Photo by: PEACOCK

What do you think? Will you watch this new Peacock series next month?


