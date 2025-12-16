Point Break: TV Series Based on Bank-Robbing Surfer Movie in the Works at AMC

Point Break could soon be on the small screen. AMC is developing a television series inspired by the 1991 film starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. The network won the series in a competitive market. David Kalstein is behind the series.

Deadline shared the following for the AMC series:

“The original movie, which was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, starred Reeves as rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah, who infiltrates the Ex-Presidents, a gang of Southern California surfers who rob banks. The Ex-Presidents, who wear masks of Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Lyndon B. Johnson and [Richard Nixon], are led by Swayze’s Bodhi, and Utah gets swept up in their daredevil lifestyle before a massive action chase and a reunion amid lethal waves. The series is set 35 years after the events of the original film and is focused on a dangerous heist crew with ties to the Ex-Presidents gang.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the film? Will you watch the series if it lands on AMC?