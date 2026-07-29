Dexter: Resurrection: Season Two First-Look Photos Unveiled for Paramount+ Serial Killer Drama

Dexter: Resurrection is coming soon, and viewers have been given their first look at season two and Dexter’s next act.

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, and James Remar star in the series, which will feature several new faces as it follows Dexter and his son.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“America’s favorite serial killer is back in the Big Apple. Paramount+ revealed first-look images from the second season of Dexter: Resurrection, starring SAG and Golden Globe® winner Michael C. Hall (Dexter®, Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan and produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, coming later this year on the Paramount+ Premium Plan. From Emmy®-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter. Alongside Hall, the series stars returning cast members Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar. Dan Stevens, Emmy® Winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy®, Olivier and Golden Globe® winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season. From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Emmy® nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson. Season one of Dexter: Resurrection is available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan. The third season of ‘Dexter’s Kill Room’ on the Dexter Official YouTube Channel premieres August 6 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes every Thursday, exclusively on YouTube. Franchise legends Erik King and Julie Benz join Dexter: Resurrection cast members, including Krysten Ritter and Eric Stonestreet, to revisit the most iconic scenes from the Dexter universe.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new season when it arrives?