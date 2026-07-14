Love Island: Beyond the Villa: Season Three Renewal for Peacock Reality Series

Love Island: Beyond the Villa will return for another season. Peacock has renewed the series for a third season. The series follows those who appear on Love Island after the series ends, as they return to their lives.

According to Deadline, the cast for the season will be announced later this year, and the series will return in 2027. Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, José “Pepe” García-González, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Coco Watson, and Taylor Williams appeared in season two.

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock series? Will you watch season three?