Summer House: Season 11 Casting Revealed as Bravo Series Resumes Filming

Summer House has started production on its 11th season, and the cast has now been revealed.

According to Deadline, viewers will see Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, Jesse Solomon, Bailey Taylor, KJ Dillard, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese and Carl Radke on the Bravo series. The departures of Amanda Batula and Ben Waddell were reported in June, and West Wilson is also not returning.

Bravo shared the following announcement for Summer House on their Instagram. The premiere date for season 11 will be announced later.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo reality series? Do you plan to watch season 11?