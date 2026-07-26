President Curtis: Season Two Renewal Set for Adult Swim Comedy Series

President Curtis is staying in office. Adult Swim has renewed the animated comedy series set in the Rick and Morty universe for a second season. The news comes ahead of its season premiere later tonight.

Starring Keith David, the series follows President Curtis and his staff. Adult Swim said the following about the series’ renewal:

“President Curtis, the upcoming animated comedy set in the Rick and Morty universe and starring Emmy(R) Award-winning actor Keith David, will return for a second season. The news was announced today during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, which featured David alongside series co-stars Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash, and co-creators and executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano. The announcement comes ahead of the President Curtis series premiere on Sunday, July 26, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, immediately following the Rick and Morty season finale, with episodes streaming the next day on HBO Max. Season Two will continue the adventures of President Curtis and his team as they confront new cryptid threats, unexpected allies, and increasingly bizarre sci-fi missions. “President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term!” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “With Keith David’s inimitably endearing performance and the creativity of Dan, James and the entire show team, this series and this President are what the people need more of – even if they don’t know it yet.” Set in the Rick and Morty universe, President Curtis stars David alongside Beatriz (Twisted Metal) and Rash (Community). The series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kinds of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers on President Curtis with Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy.”

A trailer for season one is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch President Curtis? Are you glad it has been given an early renewal?