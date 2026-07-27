Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, Family Guy: Hulu Announces New Holiday Specials

Get ready to share the holidays with Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Futurama. Hulu has announced new holiday specials for all three animated shows. The specials for Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy will air later this year, and the Futurama specials will arrive in 2027.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy specials:

“At the “Bob’s Burgers” San Diego Comic-Con panel, in Ballroom 20, creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard announced “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” a holiday short premiering this year exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally in most markets. Bouchard was joined on the panel by stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Supervising Director Bernard Derriman. In “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids – a record-breaking Christmas snow fort. Season 17 of “Bob’s Burgers” returns to FOX in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. At the “Family Guy” San Diego Comic-Con panel, executive producer and showrunner Rich Appel revealed that “Family Guy” Halloween and Holiday specials are returning exclusively to Hulu this year, along with a first look at guest star Kieran Culkin, who joins the Halloween special as the Devil. Appel was joined by “Family Guy” stars Alex Borstein, Arif Zahir, Jennifer Tilly and co-executive producer & supervising director Peter Shin. In the Halloween special, “Happy Hell-o-ween,” Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell – not an annoying day, the actual underworld – paying for 24 seasons’ worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil himself, they end up in charge. Having danced with any number of devils on “Succession,” Kieran Culkin now gets to play the Devil himself in “Happy Hell-o-ween.” In the Holiday special, “The Peter Clause,” it’s Christmas in Quahog, and Peter and the guys compete to become the town’s official Santa. Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner, or give fans a memorable episode of “Family Guy.” Thankfully, he chooses option number two. The specials will also exclusively stream internationally on Disney+ in most markets. Season 25 of “Family Guy” returns to FOX in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.”

As for the Futurama specials, there are three of them planned, and they are currently in production. The first of the specials is Christmas-themed. Season 14 of the animated series arrives on August 3rd. A trailer teasing the season ahead was also released. Check that out below.

What do you think? Will you watch these holiday specials when they arrive on Hulu?