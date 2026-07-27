Carrie: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date, Teaser Video and Art from Stephen King Series

Carrie has its premiere date. Prime Video announced the October release date for the series based on the Stephen King novel. A teaser video and key art for the series have also been released.

Summer Howell, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard star in the eight-episode coming-of-age story.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Based on Stephen King’s iconic debut novel, Carrie is a bold, timely, and surprising reinvention of the classic coming of age story, adapted as a television series for the first time by visionary showrunner Mike Flanagan. The series follows misfit high schooler Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) who has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence. Told across eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King’s cultural landmark, deepening its characters and tensions while following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty – and whether we’re witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.”

Carrie arrives on October 7th. Check out the teaser and key art below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series when it arrives this fall?