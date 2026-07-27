The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season Three; Prime Video Series Teaser & Details Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns this November with its third season, and new details for the season have now been revealed. A teaser has also been released.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sam Hazeldine, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani star in the prequel series set 1000 years before The Hobbit.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming season:

“In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…”

The new season will also feature new characters and creatures including Fell-beasts, the war elephants known as Mûmakil, Orcs, and Nazgnagôl, ring-servants of Sauron. Balrog will also speak for the first time, and Simon Pegg is behind that.

Character details are also below.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) portraying Galadriel’s long-lost husband “Celeborn” Zubin Varla (Andor) portraying “Khamûl the Easterling,” of Rhûn Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) portraying King Durin IV’s older brother, “Thrain” Andrew Richardson (Guys & Dolls) playing Elendil’s younger son and Isildur’s brother, “Anarion” Adam Young (Don’t Breathe 2) as “Marnûkh,” a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems

The teaser and key art for the new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?