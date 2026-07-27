Neuromancer: Apple TV Sets Premiere Date and Teases Cyberpunk Series

Neuromancer has its premiere date. The cyberpunk series, which was ordered in February 2024, will arrive in January.

Callum Turner, Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard and Clémence Poésy star in the series inspired by the William Gibson novel of the same name created by Graham Roland and JD Dillard.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, as they pull off a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. The ensemble cast also includes Max Irons, Dane DeHaan, Junia Rees, Jordan Kouamé, Emma Laird, Marc Menchaca, André De Shields and Isabella Pappas. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, the series is created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard. Roland also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dillard, David Levine, Garrett Kemble and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content; Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Adel “Future” Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Jennifer Haley and William Gibson, who also executive produce. Dillard serves as director of the first three episodes.”

Neuromancer arrives on January 22nd. The teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Apple TV series?