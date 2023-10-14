YOLO: Season Three Renewal; Adult Swim Orders New Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Series

Adult Swim is setting up new programming for the time ahead. The network has renewed YOLO for a third season, and there has also been a new series ordered — titled Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is the third installment of this series, and this time around, it will follow a pair of Australian best friends on their adventures.

As for Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, the stop-action series will be aired entirely in Spanish and follow a Spanish woman living in South America.

Adult Swim revealed more about the two shows in a press release.

At New York Comic Con today, Adult Swim announced a new stop-motion series “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,” which follows a wealthy Spaniard living in Ecuador as she journeys through the complicated world of love, family, commercials, and cuyes, a.k.a. South American guinea pigs. The new series will mark Adult Swim’s first-ever Spanish-language series along with its return to the stop-motion animation format. During the panel, Adult Swim also announced the third season renewal of the animated comedy “YOLO” from “SMILING FRIENDS” co-creator Michael Cusack. With a second season that ranked #2 in its timeslot across cable in key demos, the third installment, “YOLO: Rainbow Trinity,” will follow a pair of Australian best friends through absurd and fantastical adventures. “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads” is a quarter-hour comedy that features an all-female cast and centers on Marioneta, an extremely wealthy and ambitious Spaniard living in South America pursuing business and pleasure. Produced entirely in Spanish, with English subtitles, the series comes from creator Gonzalo Cordova (“Tuca & Bertie,” “Adam Ruins Everything”) in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (“Frankelda’s Book of Spooks”). “While we’ve all seen a million stop-motion shows in Spanish featuring an all-female cast centered on the plight of guinea pigs, Gonzalo’s unique voice and the visually rich stop-motion from Cinema Fantasma meant that we couldn’t pass up on ‘Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,’” said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. “We are also big fans of Michael Cusack’s creative vision, and it’s a huge win for us to continue working with him on the hilarious ‘YOLO.’”

Premiere dates for both shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch these new shows on Adult Swim?