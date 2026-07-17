Nation’s Dumbest: Season One Ratings

FOX has adapted a popular international format for an American series. Will Nation’s Dumbest become a hit in the United States? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A celebrity game show, the Nation’s Dumbest TV show is hosted by comedian Jake Whitehall. The program flips a traditional format on its head as this is the only show where winning is the last thing anyone wants. The contestants relive the highs and humiliations of school life — from pop quizzes and report cards to recess and parent teacher conferences – all while trying to stay out of last place. Celebrities head back to summer school, facing a mix of brain-teasing tasks, fast-paced physical challenges, and long-buried classroom knowledge. Each week, the ‘smartest’ celebrity graduates, narrowing the field until a high-stakes final exam determines who will be left standing with the distinction no one wants, the title of The Nation’s Dumbest. Enrolled in the all-star class are television personality Hilaria Baldwin, actress and model Carmen Electra, actor Anthony Michael Hall, actor Jon Heder, musician and actor Chase Hudson, rapper and actor Ice-T, singer-songwriter Elle King, former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, television personality and physician Dr. Drew Pinsky, stunt performer and comedian Steve-O, singer and performer JoJo Siwa, and entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 17, 2026, Nation’s Dumbest has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Nation’s Dumbest TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?