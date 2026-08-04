DINKS: Prime Video Orders Improvised Comedy Series Co-Created by Marta Kauffman

DINKS is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the comedy series co-created by Marta Kauffman.

June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer will star in the series alongside Jon Gabrus. Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Amazon MGM Studios has ordered DINKS (Dual Income No Kids), a first-of-its kind improvised multi-camera sitcom from Okay Goodnight, the production company founded by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television writer, producer and showrunner Marta Kauffman (Friends, Grace and Frankie), one of television’s most influential comedic voices.

The series comes to Amazon MGM Studios through an innovative partnership with Lionsgate and Publicis Media Content Innovation (PMCI) – the specialty entertainment division of Publicis Media – that reimagines the television financing model by bringing together a streamer, a studio and a media agency outside the traditional film and television ecosystem.

DINKS is co-created by Kauffman and Hannah K.S. Canter, and produced by their Okay Goodnight banner, Lionsgate Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Real-life married couple June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer star in and executive produce the series, with Jon Gabrus set as a series regular. The comedy is about Josh (Scheer) and Charlie (Raphael), a couple who, in the absence of a marriage or kids, decide to literally build a life together by renovating their nightmare of a dream house.

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it. Okay Goodnight and I got tired of waiting, and decided we should do it ourselves,” said Kauffman. “It’s what I hoped it would be: unique, hilarious and warm. Shooting this show is like being on a roller coaster in the dark. You have no idea where it’s going to go, but you know it’s going to be fun.”

“Marta has crafted a fresh, highly original comedy in DINKS that captures her signature voice and leans into the spontaneity and chemistry June and Paul bring to the screen,” said Scott Herbst, EVP & Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television, and Brad Haugen, EVP of Digital Strategy & Growth, Lionsgate. “The result is a series that feels both distinctive and universally relatable. We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon MGM Studios and PMCI to bring Marta’s vision to audiences in a series that is a throwback to the early days of television when studios, networks and advertisers all partnered in the storytelling process.”

“Premium storytelling increasingly requires creative partnerships that bring together expertise from across industries,” said Eric Levin, Chief Creative Officer, PMCI. “This model combines strategic capital with development expertise to provide an alternative path to greenlight, enabling high-quality projects to move forward in an increasingly competitive marketplace. We believe the future of television financing will be driven by partnerships that are as innovative as the content they support, and we’re excited to be able to bring this exclusively to Publicis clients.”

“Marta Kauffman is one of the most iconic voices in comedy, and with DINKS, she’s doing what she does best – finding the humor and heart in everyday relationships – while pushing the form forward through improvisation,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “June and Paul are the perfect pair to bring this concept to life, and together with our partners at Lionsgate and PMCI, we’re excited to deliver a series that feels both fresh and timeless to Prime Video.”

Kauffman, Canter, Robbie Rowe Tollin and Jesse Schiller executive produce. Raphael and Scheer star in and executive produce the series. Jon Gabrus will serve as a series regular.”