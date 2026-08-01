Leanne: Season Two Trailer and Poster Unveiled for Netflix Comedy Series

Leanne returns to Netflix later this month with its second season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s next on the comedy series. A trailer and new poster have been released.

Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes star in the series, which follows Leanne as she deals with the changes in her life after her husband leaves her. Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressley, Billy Gardel, and Tyne Daly joined the cast for season two.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Leanne’s (Leanne Morgan) world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This heartfelt comedy proves that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.”

Leanne returns on August 27th. The trailer and poster for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?