Pop Culture Jeopardy!: Season Two Renewal; Netflix Picks Up Prime Video Game Show

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is returning for a second season, but it will have a new home. Netflix has renewed the game show, which aired its first season on Prime Video. Season two will arrive in 2026.

Netflix shared the following about the renewal:

“Netflix and Sony Pictures Television announce the return of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, bringing the highly popular quiz show’s second season exclusively to Netflix. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the exciting and ever-changing world of pop culture. Contestants compete on teams to test their knowledge on a variety of categories as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights. “Pop Culture Jeopardy! captivated an audience with its fun and energetic game play, building on the beloved franchise and offering fans an opportunity to test their zeitgeist knowledge,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix, to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers.” Contestants interested in applying to compete can go to jeopardy.com/pop-culture to find out more. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Multiple Emmy Award winner Michael Davies serves as executive producer.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

