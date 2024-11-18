Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season Two Production Begins, Additional Casting Set by Netflix

Filming has begun on season two of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netflix announced the production news with more news about new additions to the cast. The streaming service renewed the series through a third and final season in March.

Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes, and Rekha Sharma have joined Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Daniel Dae Kim in the series that follows young Aang (Cormier) as he masters the four elements.

Netflix shared the following about the roles the new arrivals will play:

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) plays Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) plays Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) plays The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

According to Tudum, executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani teased the following about season two of Avatar: The Last Airbender:

“We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues in Season 2. We are going to show the real-world versions of iconic scenes from the original, and explore some of the stories that the animation didn’t. Mainly — we’re looking forward to seeing our gang all together again.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see season two?