Tribunal Justice: Season Three; Early Renewal Announced by Prime Video, Court Series Coming to Syndication

Tribunal Justice is not going anywhere except to a new home on Prime Video. The series has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere, and the court season will also land broadcast networks in syndication in Fall 2025.

Since its premiere this fall, the series has aired on Amazon Freevee, but the free streaming service has been shut down, so the series is being moved to Prime Video. Production on the new season will begin this week.

Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker, and Judge Adam Levy will return to tackle more cases for season three of the series from Judge Judy Sheindlin.

According to Deadline, executive producer Scott Koondel said the following about the series’ early renewal:

“With Tribunal Justice now being renewed for Season 3 on Amazon Prime and the successful launch of Judy Justice, the marketplace is primed for another hit court series. The seasoned cast is already well known in syndication making this series a sure thing in syndication.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this court series? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives?