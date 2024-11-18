Shark Tank: Season 16; Daymond John Talks About Losing One of the Sharks

Shark Tank will lose one of its sharks at the end of this season, with Mark Cuban announcing that he will leave the reality series in November 2023. However, Daymond John is not at all worried about the impact Cuban’s departure will have on the long-running ABC series.

According to Variety, he said the following:

“The show will be around long after Mark, Daymond, Barbara and all of us. Shark Tank is the American dream, as you see with an Emmy after all these years and new people finding it. Who cares about the sharks, to tell you the truth. It is really about that mom and pop who have risked every single thing in their life and they need one shot…it’s about that kid, that little dyslexic, brown boy named Daymond John, who never thought he would be anything…who comes up with an idea and says, ‘I’m going to find a community that I love, and I’m going to empower my community.’ There’s one thing in the world that we can all agree upon as Americans: It’s the American dream. When you stand on that carpet, it doesn’t care about your color, your race, your gender, your creed. It cares about if you will wake up before everybody and go to sleep after everybody.”

Shark Tank is currently airing season 16 on ABC. This season, Daniel Lubetzky has joined the series as a permanent fixture after appearing as a guest shark. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves also appears as a guest shark.

What do you think? Will Mark Cuban’s departure from the series impact Shark Tank? Will you continue to watch the series after he leaves?