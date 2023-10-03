Shark Tank: Season 16 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A business-themed reality series airing on the ABC television network, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 15 include Jason Blum, Emma Grede, Daniel Lubetzky, Candace Nelson, and Michael Rubin.



Season 15 Ratings

The 15th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.47 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Shark Tank stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 3, 2023, Shark Tank has not been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Shark Tank for season 16? The show continues to perform very well for the network, particularly for a Friday night series. It also appears inexpensive to produce, so I can’t see it being cancelled anytime soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shark Tank cancellation or renewal news.



