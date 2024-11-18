The Couple Next Door: Season Two; UK Thriller Renewed Ahead of US Premiere on Starz

Channel 4 in the UK has renewed The Couple Next Door for a second season ahead of its premiere on Starz. However, it is unknown whether season two will air on the cable network in the US. Season one aired on Channel 4 in November 2023.

Season one of the thriller stars Sam Heughan (Outlander, above), Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw, and Alfred Enoch. It follows a couple who find their lives complicated when they move into an upscale neighborhood and meet the couple next door.

Season two will feature an almost entirely new cast, which includes Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K Adams, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Hugh Dennis is returning from season one.

Channel 4 revealed the following about the plot of season two:

“Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio) are a high-flying busy married couple. But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door. Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis) whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy). However, it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences…”

Filming has already begun for season two. Scholey said the following about joining the cast:

“I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team behind Channel 4’s The Couple Next Door. I was a big fan of series one and I am excited to be delving into David Allison’s gripping new script with a hugely talented cast and crew, whilst going back to my West Yorkshire roots, as heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts.”

Sarah Stack, Drama Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, also spoke about the series’ renewal. She said, “We are looking forward to audiences returning to the street with a gripping new story, brilliant new characters with Sam, Annabel, Aggy and Sendhil in our new lead roles and the return of the familiar face of Hugh Dennis as Alan. Viewers are certainly in for an explosive treat and if you loved series one, you won’t want to miss series two!”

Starz has not yet set a premiere date for The Couple Next Door, but it will air this winter.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on Starz when it arrives?