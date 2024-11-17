The Chelsea Detective: Season Three of Acorn TV Crime Drama Kicks Off with Christmas Special

The Chelsea Detective is set to kick off its third season next month. The British crime drama will start its new season with a Christmas special before returning with four more 90-minute episodes in 2025.

Adrian Scarborough, Vanessa Emme, Sophie Stone, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankolé, Anamaria Marinca, and Frances Barber star in the series, which follows a pair of detectives as they investigate crimes in the area of West Chelsea in London.

Acorn TV revealed the following about season three of the crime drama:

“The third season of The Chelsea Detective sees DI Max Arnold (Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme, Dublin Murders, Three Families) delving once more into the murky crimes of glamorous Chelsea. The team will investigate the tragic death of a 2000s popstar, the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. If that wasn’t enough to contend with, things at home aren’t much simpler for the investigating duo either. Max tries a new approach in his personal life as he embarks on couples therapy with his estranged wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca). Meanwhile, Layla is still getting used to living in London, while her partner, Jon, is in Exeter. They might be enjoying their independent lives right now but will discover that navigating a long-distance relationship can be trickier than they first thought. “Everyone Loves Chloe” – Season 3 Christmas Special – Premieres Monday, December 16 on Acorn TV Chloe Carmichael, former popstar and one-time darling of the tabloids, is found dead in her Chelsea mansion flat in the days leading up to Christmas. They first suspect a drug overdose, but forensics soon establishes that Chloe had been drowned in the bath. Max and the team must contend with a string of potential suspects, including her hard-bitten manager, a conniving journalist and a Tory MP. Each of them has a secret connecting them to Chloe, but who was it that killed her?”

The trailer for the special episode is below.

