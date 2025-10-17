The Beast in Me: Netflix Releases Trailer, Key Art & More Photos for Thriller Series

The Beast in Me is coming soon, and viewers are getting a better look at the thriller ahead of its release. Netflix has released a trailer, additional first-look photos, and key art for the limited series.

Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, and Natalie Morales star in the series. Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deidre O’Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery will make guest appearances.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Grief-stricken and desperate for purpose, Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) becomes entangled with Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys) – a man once accused of murder. Obsession turns toxic. Danger creeps closer.

The Beast in Me is a dark and twisting new series that asks: When you chase a monster, what do you become?”

The eight-episode series premieres on November 13th. The trailer, key art, and photos are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series on Netflix next month?