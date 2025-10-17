Palm Royale: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Unveiled for Apple TV Comedy Series

Palm Royale is coming soon, and viewers are now getting a closer look at season two of the comedy series. Apple TV has released a trailer and new key art for the series.

Kristen Wiig, Laura Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber star in the series set in the Palm Beach high society of the late 1960s.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on … secrets, lies and the occasional felony.”

Palm Royale returns on November 12th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season two?