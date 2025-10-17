The Jetsons: Jim Carrey in Talks to Star in Live-Action Movie Version of Hanna-Barbera Series

The Jetsons could be headed back to the big screen. A new live-action movie of the Hanna-Barbera animated series is in the works, with Jim Carrey in talks to star in the film.

The 1960s animated series follows George Jetson and his family as they live in the distant future where robot maids and flying cars exist.

According to The Wrap, the project is in its early days, and no deals have been set. Colin Trevorrow is in talks to direct The Jetsons at Warner Bros. Pictures. He will also write the script for the film alongside Joe Epstein if their deals are signed.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the animated series? Will you watch the live-action film if it comes to the big screen?