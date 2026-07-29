Embassy: MGM+ Picks Up Action-Thriller Series Starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan and J.K. Simmons

Embassy has found a home for US audiences. MGM+ has picked up the action-thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons. The series follows the attack on the US embassy in London.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“MGM+, the premium linear and streaming service, announced today that it will be the U.S. home of Embassy, a high-stakes six-part action thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan and J.K. Simmons. Produced by AGC Television, Ascendant Fox and Turbine Studios, the series will join MGM+’s growing slate of premium original programming. The series will be available to MGM+ viewers in the U.S., Italy, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

“Embassy is an exciting addition to the MGM+ slate—a high-octane six-part thriller with an exceptional cast and creative team,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons, along with series creator Rom Lotan and directors John Strickland and Christian Alvart, have created a cinematic thriller that reinforces MGM+ as a destination for classic storytelling for a modern audience.”

When armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London, Layla (Kendrick), a sharp and resourceful American diplomat, faces an impossible choice: protect the U.S. Ambassador (Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy. As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts – and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier (Heughan) – in the tense hours before extraction.

Shot on location in Cologne, Germany and London, England, Embassy stars Anna Kendrick (Woman of the Hour, A Simple Favor), Sam Heughan (Outlander, The Couple Next Door), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, The Westies).

Embassy is created and written by Rom Lotan, directed by John Strickland (Bodyguard, The Rig) and Christian Alvart (Case 39, Pandorum) and executive produced by Lotan, Strickland, Ascendant Fox’s Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli and Matt Mitchell, Turbine’s Daniel Hetzer, Jakob Neuhausser, Justin Thomson and David Tanner, and AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr.

AGC International is handling worldwide sales and has previously announced deals with Prime Video for the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, and with ZDF for Germany.

The agreement was negotiated by Doug Goodkind and Andy Miller on behalf of MGM+ and by AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Conor McElroy.”