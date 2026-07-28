Dark Matter: Season Two Trailer Released for Apple TV Sci-Fi Thriller Series

Dark Matter returns with season two next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s next on the series. A trailer has now been released.

Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson, Alice Braga, Oakes Fegley, and Dayo Okeniyi star in the series inspired by the Blake Crouch novel, which follows a man who is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels and celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release this year, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. In season one, the series followed Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe, until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason’s obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela’s (Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, and their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) starves for a sense of stability as their family is threatened. Elsewhere, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Amanda Brugel) determined to stop him, Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world. In addition to Edgerton and Connelly, the ensemble cast returning for season two includes Braga, Simpson, Okeniyi, Fegley and Brugel. Alongside the season two premiere, the “Dark Matter” universe expands with the launch of “Dark Matter: The Official Podcast.” Hosted by “Dark Matter” author and showrunner Crouch and executive producer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, the podcast takes listeners deeper into the series with a robust roster of cast members, key creatives and industry experts. Together, they explore the show’s biggest moments, the science behind the multiverse, the creative process and how the series expands beyond Crouch’s original novel.”

Dark Matter returns on August 28th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season two?