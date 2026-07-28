Amazing Race, Marshals, NCIS, Cupertino, Georgie & Mandy: CBS Unveils Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

CBS has unveiled its fall schedule. Scripted shows will begin returning to the network during their premiere week, which kicks off on October 4th. However, viewers will see the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race in September.

Check out the full CBS fall lineup and return dates below.

Today, CBS revealed its fall primetime premiere dates for the 2026-2027 season. The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 4. CBS’ Premieres Schedule follows: All times are ET/PT unless noted.

All programs are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Bold program titles denote season premieres, finales or specials. SUNDAY, SEPT. 13 7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader 7:30-8:30 PM, ET 60 MINUTES (59th season premiere) (7:00-8:00 PM, PT) *Regular 7:00-8:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Sept. 20. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23 8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (51st season premiere) *Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 30. SUNDAY, SEPT. 27 7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader 7:30-9:30 PM, ET 2026 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAs), live from Los Angeles 4:30-6:30 PM, PT *Two-hour CBS broadcast to simulcast on MTV WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30 9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (39th season premiere) THURSDAY, OCT. 1 8:00-9:30 PM BIG BROTHER (28th season finale) 9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE *One-time only – second episode airs “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” SUNDAY, OCT. 4 7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader 7:30-8:30 PM, ET 60 MINUTES (7:00-8:00 PM, PT) 8:30-9:30 PM, ET MARSHALS (second season premiere) (8:00-9:00 PM, PT) *Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Oct. 11. 9:30-10:30 PM, ET TRACKER (fourth season premiere) (9:00-10:00 PM, PT) *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Oct. 11. MONDAY, OCT. 5 8:00-9:00 PM FBI (ninth season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM CIA (second season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST (second season premiere) TUESDAY, OCT. 6 8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (24th season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: NEW YORK (series premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (third season premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (regular time period) 9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (regular time period) THURSDAY, OCT. 8 8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (third season premiere of television’s #1 comedy) 8:30-9:00 PM ETERNALLY YOURS (series premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM ELSBETH (fourth season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM CUPERTINO (series premiere) FRIDAY, OCT. 9 8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (second season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (fifth season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (second season premiere) SATURDAY, OCT. 10 10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (39th season premiere) SUNDAY, OCT. 11 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/PT 60 MINUTES (regular time period) 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT MARSHALS (regular time period) 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT TRACKER (regular time period) THURSDAY, OCT. 29 9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS (Halloween two-episode special) *One-time only THURSDAY, DEC. 10 9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS (GHOSTSMAS two-episode special) *One-time only Returning series MATLOCK, GHOSTS and new series EINSTEIN are currently planned for the second half of the 2026-2027 broadcast season.”

What do you think? Which of CBS’ returning lineup or new shows are you most excited to see?