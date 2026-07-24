The Thundermans: Premiere Date and Art Revealed for Latest Nickelodeon Series Reunion Movie

The Thundermans are back! Paramount+ announced that the latest reunion movie for the Nickelodeon series, Clash of the Thundermans, will arrive in September.

The film will have the family split down the middle when the Hero League wants to send Chloe to boarding school. Paramount+ shared the following about the film:

“Hold onto your capes! At San Diego for Comic-Con® International, Paramount+ revealed the premiere date and key art for Clash of the Thundermans. The new feature-length film from Paramount Television Studios will premiere Thursday, September 3 on Paramount+ and debut on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) that same day. Based on the hit Nickelodeon live-action superhero comedy series The Thundermans, Clash of the Thundermans follows youngest sibling Chloe as she develops a new and unpredictable superpower, causing the Hero League to demand they send her away to a superhero boarding school to learn to control it. Faced with the prospect of sending Chloe away for years, the Thunderman family is split down the middle, with Max, Hank and Nora wanting to hand her over for her own safety, and Phoebe, Barb and Billy willing to ignore orders to keep her with her family. Modern Family’s Ariel Winter (Cognita) joins returning cast members Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), Maya Le Clark (Chloe), Diego Velazquez (Billy), Addison Riecke (Nora), Chris Tallman (Hank) and Rosa Blasi (Barb). Dana Snyder (Dr. Colosso), Daniele Gaither, (President Kickbutt) and Robyn Bradley (Mee-Maw) also star. Clash of the Thundermans is produced by Paramount Television Studios. The movie is written by Jed Spingarn, Sean W. Cunningham & Marc Dworkin, who executive produce. Also executive producing are Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Brian Banks and Richard Bullock. Trevor Kirschner directs and co-executive produces.”

What do you think? Will you watch this new Thundermans movie on Paramount+?