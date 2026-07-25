Myron Bolitar: Melissa Benoist, Bebe Neuwirth and More Join Netflix Drama Series

Myron Bolitar has added more to its cast. Netflix announced several new additions to the drama series inspired by the Harlan Coben novel series.

Melissa Benoist, Bebe Neuwirth, Griffin Dunne, Isaiah Hill, and more are joining Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero in the series. The drama follows a former NBA agent turned sports agent as he navigates the business of sports for his clients.

Netflix shared the following about the new additions:

“Today, Netflix announced the following new cast members joining the upcoming drama series Myron Bolitar: Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens (Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare in the Park)) as Wanda Green – Dwayne Richmond’s charming and smart fiancée determined to protect Dwayne and their relationship. (SERIES REGULAR) Isaiah Hill (Swagger, One Spoon of Chocolate) as Jayden Elder – An incoming college freshman, Jayden is a generational basketball player primed to be the first overall pick in the NBA draft. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Amanda Warren (East New York, The Night Agent) as Deanna Richmond – Dwayne Richmond’s mother, she worries about the pressure on her son, but has complete faith in Myron. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time) as Rodney Keys – One of Myron’s clients, Rodney is an NBA player with a big heart and questionable decision-making skills. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago (Broadway), The Faculty) as Ellen Bolitar – Myron’s mother, a former public defender, who lives in a house Myron bought for his parents before his basketball career came to a grinding halt. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us) as Alan Bolitar – Myron’s father, who is extremely close with Myron, serving as a source of good advice and unwavering support. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Melissa Benoist (The Waterfront, Supergirl) as Valerie Simpson – A former tennis star launching a comeback five years after a tragic, mysterious breakdown on center court. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Charlie Tahan (A Complete Unknown, Ozark) as Roger Quincy – An off-kilter man who doesn’t want to be defined by his past but can’t seem to stay stay away from it. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Jamie Hector (Bosch, The Wire) as Avery Crowder – A man with a criminal past determined to succeed in the business of sports – and by any means necessary. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) Sandrine Holt (Your Friends & Neighbors, The Shrouds) as Detective Sharon Steele – A detective in the major case squad, she is brought in to help investigate a high-profile crime. (RECURRING GUEST STAR) The series is inspired by Harlan Coben’s most iconic and longest-running series spanning 12 books. EMMY and Golden Globe award-winning writer and producer David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will co-showrun, write and executive produce, bringing Coben’s iconic character to life.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?