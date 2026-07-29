Art Detectives: Season Two Renewal Announced for Acorn TV Crime Drama Series

Art Detectives will stay on the case. Acorn TV has renewed the crime drama for a second season. A six-episode season has been ordered, and it will air in 2027.

Stephen Moyer, Nina Singh, Sarah Alexander, and Larry Lamb star in the series, which follows the Heritage Crime Unit. Acorn TV shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“AMC Global Media’s Acorn TV, the leading streamer for compelling international crime dramas and murder mysteries, Black Dog Television and Dynamic Television today announced that the Acorn TV Original hit crime drama Art Detectives has been renewed for a second season. The series’ critically acclaimed first season, starring Actor Awards(R)-nominee Stephen Moyer (The Night Agent, The Forsytes, True Blood) as the art-loving Detective Inspector (DI) Mick Palmer, launched as Acorn TV’s most-watched new series premiere ever at the time of its debut. Production on Art Detectives season two begins in Belfast and across Northern Ireland this July and will premiere with a two-part special this December, followed by a full six-episode season in 2027.

Set against a backdrop of Old Master paintings, Banksy street art, rare antiquities and priceless collectibles, Art Detectives centers around the Heritage Crime Unit, a police department consisting of art-loving DI Mick Palmer (Moyer) and straight-talking DC Shazia Malik (Nina Singh, Dalziel and Pascoe, Virdee). Together, they navigate a rich and colorful world driven by greed, obsession, lust, and revenge to solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques. Larry Lamb (Gavin & Stacey, EastEnders) returns as Ron Palmer, Mick’s charismatic, art-forging father. He’s now serving time in an open prison for handling the stolen Sickert painting that Mick recovered at the end of season one, cleverly hidden behind a portrait of Mick’s mother.

Stephen Moyer, Star and Executive Producer shared: “Great art, rare antiques, expensive collections and a battered satchel – what’s not to love about Mick Palmer? I’m really looking forward to filming these eight new episodes and reuniting with the brilliant Nina Singh. This new season is packed with drama, excitement, tension and surprises. I can’t wait to be back in Belfast, working alongside our wonderful production team again.”

Paul Powell, Co-Creator, Writer and Executive Producer for Black Dog Television said: “We are delighted that DI Mick Palmer and DC Shazia Malik are back in the picture for a second season of gripping murder mysteries. Heritage Crime returns, exposing the dark side of the art and antiques world, as our heroes track down stolen artefacts, flush out fakes and solve a series of ingenious murders. Proof that beautiful objects can make people do very ugly things.”

Don Klees, Senior Vice President, Programming, Acorn TV added: “Acorn TV viewers eagerly embraced the first season of Art Detectives for its compelling characters and unique twist on the mystery genre. On the heels of successful, and well-received seasons of You’re Killing Me and Harry Wild, we’re thrilled to be bringing fans another round of investigations that’s sure to keep them guessing throughout each episode.”

Daniel March, Managing Partner at Dynamic Television commented: “Unlike the art depicted in the show, a second season order never gets old. The series is a masterpiece in how to make heritage crimes truly exciting television. It’s a testament to the exceptional Stephen Moyer and the very talented team at Black Dog for their commitment to artisanal crafted murders!”

Art Detectives is an Acorn TV Original Series, produced by Black Dog Television, Dynamic Television and Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), with additional funding from Northern Ireland Screen. Dynamic Television also serves as worldwide distributor, while Acorn TV holds the rights in the U.S. and Canada.

Art Detectives is created and written by Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell and directed by Jennie Paddon, Declan Recks and Sam O’Mahony. The series is executive produced by Gaster, Ing and Powell for Black Dog Television, Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann for Dynamic Television, Bea Tammer and Catherine Mackin for Acorn TV/Acorn Media Enterprises, and Stephen Moyer. Candida Julian-Jones is the series producer and Martin Mahon is the producer.”