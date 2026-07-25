Blade Runner 2099: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Sequel Series

Blade Runner: 2099 is finally coming to Prime Video. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the series, which was ordered in 2022.

Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Michelle Yeoh, and Hunter Schafer star in this series set in the world of Blade Runner in the city of Los Angeles.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“In Los Angeles 2099, Olwen, a veteran Blade Runner days from dying, partners with a mysterious new recruit, Cora, to investigate a widening conspiracy that stretches back to the city’s darkest original sins. Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) are series regulars alongside stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (“A Gentleman in Moscow”), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King) Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) are recurring guest stars. Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Ridley Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the limited series Blade Runner 2099. Steven Johnson is Co-EP.”

The teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2099 is below. The series arrives on November 25th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Prime Video series?