Wonder Man: Disney+ Series Cancelled Despite Season Two Renewal

Wonder Man will not return for a second season after all. According to Deadline, Disney+ has reversed its decision from April of this year to renew the Marvel series.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, and Von Kovak star in the Disney+ series, which follows an actor who wants to be cast as Wonder Man.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said the following about the renewal reversal in a statement on his Instagram:

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww!) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS.”

The actor was nominated for his role in Wonder Man.

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Disney+ series? Are you surprised by this renewal reversal?