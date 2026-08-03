Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes: Netflix Teases Documentary Series

Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a new trailer teasing the documentary series.

Through three episodes, the series will show the history of Manson from unreleased footage and interviews. Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Drawing on previously unreleased prison recordings, firsthand accounts, and archival footage, this documentary series traces Charles Manson’s rise as a cult leader, the 1969 murders that followed, and the media spectacle of his trial. The series features interviews with former Manson Family members and law enforcement alongside recorded phone calls with Manson himself.”

Executive producer Joe Berlinger also spoke about the series. He said, “As we bring Conversations with a Killer to a close, I wanted our final season to focus on the figure who, more than anyone else, ushered in the modern era of America’s fascination with true crime. While Charles Manson isn’t a traditional serial killer like Bundy, Gacy, Dahmer, or the Son of Sam, his crimes fundamentally changed the way the media covered violence and the way the public consumed it. Rather than adding to the mythology surrounding Manson, our goal was to examine the systems of manipulation and control he created, while centering the voices of those who lived through it and continue to grapple with its aftermath. Their firsthand accounts – along with remarkable archival material, including never-before-heard prison phone recordings of Manson himself – offer a fresh perspective on one of the defining criminal cases of the twentieth century. It felt like the right story with which to conclude one of Netflix’s longest-running true crime documentary series.”

The series arrives on August 12th. Check out the trailer and poster for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?