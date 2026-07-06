The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey: Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen to Star in Netflix Series

The Murder of JonBenet Ramsay is coming to the small screen this winter. Netflix has ordered the limited series starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen. The series will dramatize the 1996 death of JonBenet.
The plot and cast for the series are below.
Synopsis: The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.
Cast:
- Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey
- Clive Owen as John Ramsey
- Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey
- Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas
- Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt
- Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter
- Owen Teague as Shane Edwards
- Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo
- Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey
- Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt
Recurring:
- Rory Cochrane as John Eller
- Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby
- Will Patton as Lou Smit
- Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom
- John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds
- Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt
Guest:
- Margo Martindale as Nedra Paugh
- Tzi Ma as Dr. Henry Lee
The premiere date for the series will be announced later.
What do you think? Will you watch this Netflix limited series later this year?