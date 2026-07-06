The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey: Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen to Star in Netflix Series

The Murder of JonBenet Ramsay is coming to the small screen this winter. Netflix has ordered the limited series starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen. The series will dramatize the 1996 death of JonBenet.

The plot and cast for the series are below.

Synopsis: The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996. Cast: Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey

Clive Owen as John Ramsey

Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey

Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas

Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt

Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter

Owen Teague as Shane Edwards

Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo

Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey

Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt Recurring: Rory Cochrane as John Eller

Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby

Will Patton as Lou Smit

Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom

John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds

Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt Guest: Margo Martindale as Nedra Paugh

Tzi Ma as Dr. Henry Lee

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this Netflix limited series later this year?