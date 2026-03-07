I Suck at Girls: Netflix Announces Cast for Comedy Series Based on Justin Halpert Autobiography

I Suck at Girls is coming soon to Netflix, and the first additions to the cast have now been announced. Kayo Martin, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Laila Pruitt will star in the series from Justin Halpert, based on his autobiography. The series was ordered by the streaming service in January.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the I Suck At Girls:

“Three awkward high school sophomores stumble through the messy world of teenage romance and identity, learning that sucking at girls is just part of growing up.”

Halpert, who will also act as showrunner, said the following about the series:

“I’m incredibly excited to make a show that can hopefully capture the funny, emotional and oftentimes humiliating experience of growing up. As opposed to just the emotional and humiliating experience of my life as an adult.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

